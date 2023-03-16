Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are the nine people from the Leyland area convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates during the week beginning March 6 (offences sentenced earlier in the month are HERE).

Names of people from Leyland who have appeared at Preston Magistrates Court

Preston Magistrates Courts

Toni Mary Romanienko , 22, Fox Lane, Leyland: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order - the defendant must comply with the following requirements by the original end date of the order 28/06/2023.

Cain Edward Thompson , 20, Moss Side Way, Leyland: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely Golden Hill Lane nr Northbrook Rd, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £34 surcharge, £110 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Craig Watkinson , 38, Meadow Street: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £110 costs, banned from driving for six months.

Georgina Margaret Fortune , 61, Robin Hey, Moss Side, Leyland: drove a motor vehicle, namely on a restricted road, namely Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton le Woods, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Lorna Mary Mulholland, 37, Cleveland Road: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely A565 Southport New Road, Tarleton, subject of a local traffic order, at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Joshua Peter Moss , 28, Cunnery Meadow: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order - 12 weeks imprisonment suspended.

Charlie Hardy , 64, Earnshaw Drive: having made a rail journey between Leyland and Preston failed, on request by an officer or servant of the railway company, to produce and deliver up a ticket showing that your fare was paid or to pay the fare - £220 fine, £4.60 compensation, £88 surcharge, £150 costs.

Lee McPartland , 51, Mead Avenue: having made a rail journey between Leyland and Preston failed, on request by an officer or servant of the railway company, to produce and deliver up a ticket showing that your fare was paid or to pay the fare - £220 fine, £5.30 compensation, £88 surcharge, £150 costs.

Timothy John, 23, Bedgebury Close: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely Darlington Street, Coppull, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit - £415 fine, £166 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?

Nine people from Leyland have been convicted during the week of March 6

The vast majority of offences are dealt with at magistrates court, with only the most serious offences, such murder and rape, being heard at Crown Court in front of a judge. Magistrates and district judges deal most others, including minor offences such as motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault not causing significant injury.

