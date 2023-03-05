Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are the 16 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates between February 15 (offences sentenced in February 13 are HERE).

Preston's week in court

Kyle Oliver Rhodes, 32, Shakespeare Road, Preston: pursued a course of conduct, namely sending electronic communications and voice messages, which amounted to stalking - committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 12 month restraining order.

Lydia Grace Townley, 18, Lea Road, Lea, Preston: assaulted Beverly Williams, thereby occasioning her, actual bodily harm - 12 month community order, £100 compensation, £95 victim surcharge.

Suli Marie Baliga, 34, Maudland Bank, Preston: without lawful excuse, damaged a Mercedes Benz to the value of £400 belonging to Ting Wong - £400 compensation.

Aaron Mark Knowles, 23, Kenmure Place, Preston: assaulted Damian Smith, an emergency worker, namely custody detention officer, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him - six weeks imprisonment.

Craig Robinson, 36, Moorside Drive, Penwortham, Preston: breached a non-molestation order - £320 fine, £128 surcharge, £85 costs.

Adam David Wilkinson, 44, Fairstead, Skelmersdale: assaulted Lynsey Brown, an emergency worker, namely police officer, acting in the exercise of her functions as such a worker, by beating her - 12 months community order, £115 compensation.

John Williams, 51, Ainsdale Drive, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston: caused Damien Leigh and Sacheen Leigh to fear that violence would be used against him by your course of conduct - 12 months community order, three year restraining order, £114 surcharge, £95 costs.

Mark Kay, 33, Mayflower Crescent, Buckshaw Village, Chorley: caused Chelcie Thompson to fear that violence would be used against her by your course of conduct - 12 months community order, three year restraining order, £114 surcharge, £650 costs.

Kyle David Bayley, 34, Spinney Croft, Longridge: driving while using a handheld phone, driving without insurance: eight penalty points on driving licence, £400 fine, £160 surcharge, £90 costs.

Joshua Colin Cherry, 21, Creswell Avenue, Ingol, Preston: driving without insurance - six penalty points on driving licence, £230 fine, £92 surcharge, £90 costs.

Elvis Florin Cimpeau, 33, Salisbury Street Preston: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Sam Clarke, 31, Garstang Road, Preston: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £600 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Samuel Harry Frith, 25, Endsleigh Grove, Lancaster: driving without insurance - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs.

Ashleigh Mitchell, 28, School Lane, Bamber Bridge: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Dako Adnan Osman, 30, Lytham Road Blackpool: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Mark Swindlehurst, 57, Long Acre, Bamber Bridge, Preston: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?

The vast majority of offences are dealt with at magistrates court, with only the most serious offences, such murder and rape, being heard at Crown Court in front of a judge. Magistrates and district judges deal most others, including minor offences such as motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault not causing significant injury.