A beloved Chorley fish and chip show has been forced to close its doors permanently after being targeted by vandals.

Lou Lou’s Place on Lyons Lane was saved from closure last year after a crowdfunder campaign by customers raised enough money to pay for replacement windows after the original panes were bricked by yobs. But at the time, owner Andy Shute warned he was “reaching the end of my tether” after numerous similar incidents.

What has happened to Lou Lou’s Plaice in Chorley?

In a Facebook announcement owner of Lou Lou's Plaice in Chorley Andy Shute informed his loyal customers that he had decided to close the shop due to never ending vandalism costs

The chippy had its windows bricked again earlier this month and faced a £480 bill for replacements – which owner Andy said he was unwilling to stump up. He said a fire at the shop last year also caused serious damage.

He said that the latest attack was the third in 2023 alone and meant he would now close the shop for good. He added that five people had lost their jobs because of the closure.

He added: “Well, with much sadness I have to say ‘I’m done with Chorley’. For the third time in this short year my business has been mindlessly attacked by bricks being thrown through the windows and so, enough is enough. I was truly saddened to close the chippy, it was going from strength to strength but I couldn’t continue to pay out sums as large of £480 for replacement windows and no guarantee of it not occurring again. The actions of whomever has done this vandalism is now responsible for putting five local people out of work, I hope you’re proud of yourselves.”

Lou Lou's Plaice has now shut its doors for good

He added: “I like to believe I work to the highest of standards in terms of quality of my food and both of my businesses have five star food hygiene ratings, I hope if only for ten months we brought a new dimension to traditional fish and chips, sad as it is and it is for me but I have to move on and be able to pay my bills.”

He added that he would now be focusing on his fast food mobile catering business Witchy’s which would be located at Charnock Richard Football Club car park every Friday from 3pm until 8.30pm.