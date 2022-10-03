News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

'We will find you': Lancashire Police continue to search for three wanted men from Chorley

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for information to find three wanted men from Chorley.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:17 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:17 pm

Anthony Eastham, of Brock Road, Chorley, is wanted for a fail to appear warrant issued by Preston Magistrates Court on August 2.

John Kemp, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, is also wanted for a fail to appear warrant issued by Preston Magistrates on September 26.

Danny Cheyne, of Thornhill Road, Chorley is wanted on a recall to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
Search continues for wanted Preston man after person hit on head with handle of ...

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.

“Eastham, Kemp, and Cheyne. If you are reading this post just note that we will find you and it may be at the most inconvenient of times,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“You can contact me on the above email and if you are compliant, I can arrange a handcuff free, blue light transfer to Preston Magistrates.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
(Top left) Anthony Eastham - (Top right) Danny Cheyne - (Bottom row) John Kemp

“Don't bury your head in the sand. This won't go away.”