'We will find you': Lancashire Police continue to search for three wanted men from Chorley
Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for information to find three wanted men from Chorley.
Anthony Eastham, of Brock Road, Chorley, is wanted for a fail to appear warrant issued by Preston Magistrates Court on August 2.
John Kemp, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, is also wanted for a fail to appear warrant issued by Preston Magistrates on September 26.
Danny Cheyne, of Thornhill Road, Chorley is wanted on a recall to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.
Most Popular
-
1
Review: With silly new BBC crime thriller Inside Man, stupid is as David Tennant does
-
2
Meet some of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in September
-
3
Lancashire yellow warning: Met Office issues weather alert for strong winds covering Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Lancaster and Preston
Read More
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.
“Eastham, Kemp, and Cheyne. If you are reading this post just note that we will find you and it may be at the most inconvenient of times,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“You can contact me on the above email and if you are compliant, I can arrange a handcuff free, blue light transfer to Preston Magistrates.
“Don't bury your head in the sand. This won't go away.”