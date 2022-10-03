'We will find you': Lancashire Police continue to search for three wanted men from Chorley

Anthony Eastham, of Brock Road, Chorley, is wanted for a fail to appear warrant issued by Preston Magistrates Court on August 2.

John Kemp, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, is also wanted for a fail to appear warrant issued by Preston Magistrates on September 26.

Danny Cheyne, of Thornhill Road, Chorley is wanted on a recall to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.

“Eastham, Kemp, and Cheyne. If you are reading this post just note that we will find you and it may be at the most inconvenient of times,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“You can contact me on the above email and if you are compliant, I can arrange a handcuff free, blue light transfer to Preston Magistrates.

(Top left) Anthony Eastham - (Top right) Danny Cheyne - (Bottom row) John Kemp