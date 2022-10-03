Jake Johnston, 26, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary and assault which occurred on Tuesday (September 20).

A man was chased before being hit on the head with the handle of a machete during the incident

The victim was then attacked again in his own home, with some property stolen.

(Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police on Monday (October 3) confirmed two men had been arrested and were in custody following an earlier appeal.

Jake – who is from Preston – has links to the city centre, Broadgate, Avenham and Ribbleton areas.

Anyone with information should call 101 or (01772) 209940, quoting log number 1305 of September 20.

You can also email [email protected] or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.