WATCH: CCTV footage released after £2,700 motorcycle is stolen from Preston home

A motorcyclist has released CCTV footage of the moment his bike was stolen from his Preston home in an attempt to identify the suspects and warn nearby residents.

Divyesh Patel told the Post how two men approached his garage in St Gregory’s Road, Deepdale, at around 1am yesterday morning armed with a metal bar.

One of the suspects on Mr Patel's bike

The two men then disabled two of his CCTV cameras before breaking into the garage, taking his Hyosung GTR motorbike that he bought for £2,700.

Divyesh explained: "We have a lot of cameras on the back because of the garage.

"They took two of them down and then went away to check the front of the house [which faces on to Lowthorpe Road].

"They then kept coming back and opening the garage door little by little checking if they had disturbed us or any neighbours."

The two suspects approaching the front of Mr Patel's house in Lowthorpe Road

He added how one of the CCTV clips also shows one man coming back to the property with dogs to clean the garage door of any prints.

Shortly before 6am the bike was taken from the property, only for one of Mr Patel's neighbours to spot what was happening.

He subsequently chased the man down the street, forcing him to drop the bike - which has suffered severe damage to the breaks, handles, and steering - and run off.

Divyesh now wants to identify the two men as well as warn the community of their presence.

"There's been a lot of break-ins around here", he explained.

Force Incident Manager, Phil Broughton, of Lancashire Police, said: "It looks like at around 6am someone has seen taking a bike at the back of the house but they have crashed it nearby and the offender has ran off, all within 15 to 20 minutes."

Anyone with any information on the incident can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting crime reference log LC-20180915-0304.