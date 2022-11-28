Wanted Preston man accused of making death threats is arrested after police appeal
A Preston man wanted in relation to making threats to kill has been arrested following a police appeal.
By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Yesterday (November 28), Preston Police shared an image of Ali Rehman and asked for the public’s help in finding the wanted 31-year-old from Preston, who was accused of making death threats.
Taking to Facebook at 11:09am today, Preston Police said: “Just to update you, Rehman was arrested this morning and is now in custody.
“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”