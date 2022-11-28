News you can trust since 1886
Wanted Preston man accused of making death threats is arrested after police appeal

A Preston man wanted in relation to making threats to kill has been arrested following a police appeal.

By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Yesterday (November 28), Preston Police shared an image of Ali Rehman and asked for the public’s help in finding the wanted 31-year-old from Preston, who was accused of making death threats.

Taking to Facebook at 11:09am today, Preston Police said: “Just to update you, Rehman was arrested this morning and is now in custody.

“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”

Police have arrested Ali Rehman in relation to allegations of making threats to kill.

