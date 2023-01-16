News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wanted man Patrick Jackson arrested after Preston pensioner attacked in doorstep robbery

A man suspected of robbing a pensioner in Preston has been arrested.

By Matthew Calderbank
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 3:04pm

Patrick Jackson, 51, was wanted after an 83-year-old pensioner was punched in the face and mugged by two men at his home in Walker Street on January 6.

He was ambushed after answering a knock on his door at around 9pm. His assailants snatched a gold crucifix chain from around his neck, causing him to fall over.

Hide Ad

The pensioner was left with a number of broken ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and is continuing his recovery at home.

The cut through from Walker Street to Lancaster Road in Preston, close to where the pensioner was mugged
Most Popular
Read More
Doorstep mugging: 84-year-old reveals physical injuries and worry after attack i...

Jackson, 51, was taken into custody after his arrest last night. He remains in custody.

Hide Ad

A second man, aged 48, of no fixed address, has already been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Patrick Jackson, 51, was wanted by police after a pensioner was robbed on the doorstep of his home in Walker Street, Preston on Friday, January 6