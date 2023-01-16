Patrick Jackson, 51, was wanted after an 83-year-old pensioner was punched in the face and mugged by two men at his home in Walker Street on January 6.

He was ambushed after answering a knock on his door at around 9pm. His assailants snatched a gold crucifix chain from around his neck, causing him to fall over.

The pensioner was left with a number of broken ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and is continuing his recovery at home.

The cut through from Walker Street to Lancaster Road in Preston, close to where the pensioner was mugged

Jackson, 51, was taken into custody after his arrest last night. He remains in custody.

A second man, aged 48, of no fixed address, has already been arrested on suspicion of robbery.