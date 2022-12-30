Wanted Fulwood man Peter Rowlands arrested after violent Christmas assault
A wanted man from Fulwood has been arrested after a woman was assaulted over the Christmas holidays.
Police had been searching for Peter Rowlands after the 42-year-old was suspected of attacking a woman on Tuesday, December 27.
The victim was allegedly knocked to the floor, kicked, punched before having her hair pulled out, the forces said.
On Thursday (December 29), Lancashire Police appealed for the public's help to find him but warned that he should not be approached.
He was arrested today (Friday, December 30) and taken into custody on suspicion of assault and malicious communications.
A police spokesman said: “Good news today folks - further to our earlier appeals, wanted man Peter Rowlands has been arrested and is in custody.
“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals for information.”