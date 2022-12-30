Police had been searching for Peter Rowlands after the 42-year-old was suspected of attacking a woman on Tuesday, December 27.

The victim was allegedly knocked to the floor, kicked, punched before having her hair pulled out, the forces said.

On Thursday (December 29), Lancashire Police appealed for the public's help to find him but warned that he should not be approached.

Peter Rowlands, 42, from Fulwood, has been arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of assault

He was arrested today (Friday, December 30) and taken into custody on suspicion of assault and malicious communications.

A police spokesman said: “Good news today folks - further to our earlier appeals, wanted man Peter Rowlands has been arrested and is in custody.