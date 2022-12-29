News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Woman sexually assaulted near Flag Market in Preston city centre

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted in Preston city centre in the run up to Christmas.

By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 11:08am

The woman was attacked in Anchor Court – an alley off Flag Market – in the early hours of Sunday, December 18.

Last week, Lancashire Police issued a CCTV appeal as they sought to identify a man wanted following a ‘serious incident’ in the city centre.

Hide Ad

The force has now confirmed the investigation is related to a woman who was assaulted in the alley off Cheapside, which leads to the back of St George’s Shopping Centre.

Police want to speak to this man after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in Anchor Court, near the Flag Market in Preston, in the early hours of Sunday, December 18
Most Popular

Police said the man in the CCTV footage – seen wearing a smart shirt and jeans – may be able to help with their investigations.

More CCTV images have been released showing the same man inside a local restaurant on the night of the attack.

Hide Ad
Read More
Preston crash sees police close Blackpool Road both ways

A police spokesman said: “You may remember that earlier this month we asked for your help to identify a man we wanted to speak to after an incident in Preston city centre and we wanted to give you some more details and to ask for your help again.

Hide Ad
A woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in Anchor Court, off Cheapside near the Flag Market in Preston on December 18

“We were called in the early hours of December 18th after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in Anchor Court, which is near the Flag Market.

Hide Ad

"Our investigation into the incident is ongoing and the victim is being supported.

"As part of our enquiries we want to identify and speak to the man in this CCTV image as we believe he could help us establish what has happened.

Hide Ad

"If you are the man in the image, or if you know who he is, please contact DC Cat Coxon on email at [email protected]

Police are looking to identify a man captured on CCTV after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in Anchor Court in Preston on December 18
Hide Ad

“Alternatively call us on 101 quoting log 0221 of December 18 or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”