Woman sexually assaulted near Flag Market in Preston city centre
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted in Preston city centre in the run up to Christmas.
The woman was attacked in Anchor Court – an alley off Flag Market – in the early hours of Sunday, December 18.
Last week, Lancashire Police issued a CCTV appeal as they sought to identify a man wanted following a ‘serious incident’ in the city centre.
The force has now confirmed the investigation is related to a woman who was assaulted in the alley off Cheapside, which leads to the back of St George’s Shopping Centre.
Police said the man in the CCTV footage – seen wearing a smart shirt and jeans – may be able to help with their investigations.
More CCTV images have been released showing the same man inside a local restaurant on the night of the attack.
A police spokesman said: “You may remember that earlier this month we asked for your help to identify a man we wanted to speak to after an incident in Preston city centre and we wanted to give you some more details and to ask for your help again.
“We were called in the early hours of December 18th after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in Anchor Court, which is near the Flag Market.
"Our investigation into the incident is ongoing and the victim is being supported.
"As part of our enquiries we want to identify and speak to the man in this CCTV image as we believe he could help us establish what has happened.