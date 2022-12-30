News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fulwood man Peter Rowlands wanted by police after woman was attacked over Christmas

A 42-year-old man is wanted by police after a woman was knocked to the floor, kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out in a violent attack.

By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 8:40am

Police are searching for Peter Rowlands, 42, from Fulwood, following the assault on Tuesday, December 27.

Officers are asking for the public's help to find him but warn that he can be violent and should not be approached.

Hide Ad

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall with a stocky build. He has blue eyes, light-brown cropped hair and has two finger tips from his right hand missing.

Peter Rowlands, 42, from Fulwood, is wanted by police following an incident on Tuesday (December 27) where a woman was attacked
Most Popular
Read More
Woman sexually assaulted near Flag Market in Preston city centre

A police spokesman said: “Rowlands is wanted by police following an incident on Tuesday (December 27) where a woman was attacked.

Hide Ad

“The victim was knocked to the floor, kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. The woman was later contacted and threatened.

“He is wanted by police for assault and malicious communications. He should not be approached and could be violent.”

Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected] In an emergency call 999.