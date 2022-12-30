Police are searching for Peter Rowlands, 42, from Fulwood, following the assault on Tuesday, December 27.

Officers are asking for the public's help to find him but warn that he can be violent and should not be approached.

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall with a stocky build. He has blue eyes, light-brown cropped hair and has two finger tips from his right hand missing.

A police spokesman said: “Rowlands is wanted by police following an incident on Tuesday (December 27) where a woman was attacked.

“The victim was knocked to the floor, kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. The woman was later contacted and threatened.

“He is wanted by police for assault and malicious communications. He should not be approached and could be violent.”

