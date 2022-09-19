Wesley Killeen, 20, of Aspden Street, Bamber Bridge was arrested at the weekend in connection with the aggravated burglary in August.

Police were called after a man had his phone stolen after he was threatened with a knife at a home in Preston.

Kileen was also wanted in connection with a second incident two days earlier, where a Preston woman reported being attacked and left with minor injuries.

Wesley Killeen, 20, of Aspden Street, Bamber Bridge was wanted in connection with aggravated burglary, actual bodily harm, threats to cause damage and malicious communications

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “Earlier this month we asked for your help in finding Wesley Killeen, 20, who was wanted in connection with offences of aggravated burglary and assault causing actual bodily harm in Preston.

“To update you, Killeen, from Aspden Street, Bamber Bridge, was arrested on Saturday and has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today.