Bamber Bridge man wanted for several offences including aggravated burglary and actual bodily harm
Preston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Bamber Bridge man wanted for several offences including aggravated burglary, actual bodily harm, threats to cause damage and malicious communications.
By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:24 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:36 pm
Wesley Killeen, 20, of Aspden Street, Bamber Bridge, is wanted by police following an incident on Saturday (August 27) where a man entered an address in Preston, threatening the homeowner with a knife before stealing their phone.Police are also investigating an earlier report on August 25 where a woman was attacked, suffering minor injuries.
