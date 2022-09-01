News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bamber Bridge man wanted for several offences including aggravated burglary and actual bodily harm

Preston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Bamber Bridge man wanted for several offences including aggravated burglary, actual bodily harm, threats to cause damage and malicious communications.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:36 pm

Wesley Killeen, 20, of Aspden Street, Bamber Bridge, is wanted by police following an incident on Saturday (August 27) where a man entered an address in Preston, threatening the homeowner with a knife before stealing their phone.Police are also investigating an earlier report on August 25 where a woman was attacked, suffering minor injuries.

Read More

Read More
Preston food hygiene: The 17 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and retailers to have...

In an emergency always call 999.

Have you seen Wesley Killeen? He is wanted by police for several offences.