Armed police swoop on quiet Lancashire street during Queen’s funeral
Armed police swooped on a quiet residential street in Darwen today (Monday, September 19).
Residents in Cranfield View were shocked to see officers with firearms descend on their quiet cul-de-sac at around 9.30am.
The dog unit was also called to the scene and the street swiftly filled up with police cars and vans as residents were told to stay indoors.
"This is scary to witness,” said Ben Smalley, who lives on the street.
"Didn't expect to see 5 police cars, a bunch of vans, and 7-8 heavily armed officers on my street when I woke up this morning!"
He and his neighbours were told to stay inside their homes whilst police appeared to enter an address.
Two people were reportedly brought out in handcuffs and taken away in a police van, whilst a third appeared to be detained by officers.
Police left the street at around 11.45am and households told they are now safe to leave their homes.
Lancashire Police has not commented on the incident at this stage, but some residents have speculated that the raid might be related to a robbery in the area last night (Sunday, September 18).
Another resident, Alex Holt, said: "I saw four police jeeps and three police cars parked up last night on Spring Vale Road/Grimshaw Street about 9.30pm...with armed response gear on.
"Looked like they was meeting up. Not sure if it's connected to this though."
Cranfield View is a 10 minute walk from Grimshaw Street, but police are yet to confirm whether the two incidents are connected.