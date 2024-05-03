Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular garden in Leyland has been forced to shut after being targeted by vandals.

Charity organisation The Walled Garden in Worden Park which helps support people with learning difficulties to develop horticultural skills announced that it will be closed to the public until further notice.

Charity organisation The Walled Garden in Worden Park which helps support people with learning difficulties to develop horticultural skills, life skills and build positive relationships within the community, announced that it will be closed to the public until further notice.

A spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be closed to the public until further notice.” Many were quick to comment under the post, offering up a hand of support and hoped that it would reopen again soon.

Although it is unclear as to the extent of the damage and the cost to repair/replace it, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said it had been reported to them.