Vandals destroy junior parkrun kit after setting fire to shed at Worden Park

Vandals set fire to a metal shed on Worden Park on Sunday night, destroying essential kit for the junior parkrun.

The offenders jumped over a fence to reach the locked shed before breaking the doors off and starting a fire.

The incident destroyed hi-vis vests, cones, a knitted teddy mascot and more. The first aid kit was also taken.

Event Director Katy Cleece said the incident had left her and the other volunteers “deflated”.

“It leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Katy said.

“We’re doing all of this in our own time to put something on that is good for the community, so it’s a bit of a kick in the face.

“Having said that, the messages of support have just been amazing.”

After news of the incident spread on social media, nearly £700 was donated in under 24 hours to help replace the kit and storage shed.

Junior parkrun is a free 2km event for juniors of all standards.

It takes place every Sunday at 9am in Worden Park and is entirely organised by volunteers.

This Sunday’s event will continue as normal thanks to the support from local residents and the nationwide parkrun community.

Katy added: “They weren’t thinking about the consequences. This clearly this could have been much worse.

“This has ruined some kit and we’ll sort it and move on, but this could have been damaging to somebody’s life.

“When you start messing with fire you are no longer in control of the situation.”

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident had been reported to them and they were investigating.