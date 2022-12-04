Four male offenders arrived in a dark-coloured people carrier and when approached by the victim, a man in his 70s, said they were looking for a dog.

They have then pulled the victim’s arm to prevent him from getting into his house and sprayed him with kitchen cleaner.

The robbery happened at around 6.30pm on Thursday (December1) at an address in Helmshore Road, Haslingden.

The robbers stole cash and a diary from the victim’s pockets before going into his house and searching the kitchen before leaving the scene in the people carrier.

The suspects are described as all wearing dark clothing, surgical masks and had their hoods up

No arrests have been made at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing.

DC Vicky Holt, of East CID, said: “This was an appalling and cowardly offence committed against a vulnerable pensioner outside his home. He has been left very shaken and suffered bruising to his arm as a result of the attack.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are now asking anybody with information to come forward. I would ask people to check CCTV and dashcam footage to see if they have captured a dark coloured people carrier in the area on Thursday evening."

