Lancashire Police issue renewed appeal and release second picture in bid to find missing Preston teenager Daniel Sunday
A second appeal has been launched to help find a teenage boy who was last seen in Preston on Thursday (1 December).
Daniel Sunday was last seen in the Preston area at around 2pm on Thursday (December 1).
Lancashire Police released a second appeal early this morning, (Sunday December 4), revealing that the teenager was last seen at Preston train station where he boarded a train bound for Manchester Airport.
The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with black hair in a cornrow style from his forehead to the nape of his neck.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue Moschino tracksuit with a distinct white stripe on the shoulders and down the side of the trousers. Daniel also had a black cross body flat bag with a silver zip on the front.
Anyone who has seen Daniel or has any information that may help police should call 101, quoting log number 0776 of December 1.