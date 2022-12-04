Daniel Sunday was last seen in the Preston area at around 2pm on Thursday (December 1).

Lancashire Police released a second appeal early this morning, (Sunday December 4), revealing that the teenager was last seen at Preston train station where he boarded a train bound for Manchester Airport.

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with black hair in a cornrow style from his forehead to the nape of his neck.

Daniel was at Preston Train Station at around 2.15pm on Thursday (December 1) and boarded a train bound for Manchester Airport.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Moschino tracksuit with a distinct white stripe on the shoulders and down the side of the trousers. Daniel also had a black cross body flat bag with a silver zip on the front.

