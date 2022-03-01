Update on Preston rape suspect who was arrested after woman was attacked near bus station
A 24-year-old arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked near Preston Bus Station has been bailed.
Police were called after a woman in her 20s was assaulted in a grassed area next to St John's Shopping Centre at around 3.30am on Sunday (February 27).
On Sunday morning, the area - between Tithebarn Street and Lancaster Road - was cordoned off whilst forensics and CSI investigated.
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon (February 28), but has since been bailed to March 27.
Has not been charged at this stage.
"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing," said a spokesman for Lancashire Police, who added that "the woman is receiving support from trained officers."
Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0255 of February 27.
