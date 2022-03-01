Update on Preston rape suspect who was arrested after woman was attacked near bus station

Police were called after a woman in her 20s was assaulted in a grassed area next to St John's Shopping Centre at around 3.30am on Sunday (February 27).

On Sunday morning, the area - between Tithebarn Street and Lancaster Road - was cordoned off whilst forensics and CSI investigated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called after a woman in her 20s was assaulted in a grassed area next to St John's Shopping Centre at around 3.30am on Sunday (February 27). On Sunday morning, the area - between Tithebarn Street and Lancaster Road - was cordoned off whilst forensics and CSI investigated. Pic: Google

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon (February 28), but has since been bailed to March 27.

Has not been charged at this stage.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing," said a spokesman for Lancashire Police, who added that "the woman is receiving support from trained officers."

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0255 of February 27.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months.