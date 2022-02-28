Masked men reversed a 4x4 under the hospital's main entrance canopy and marched inside to loot a cash machine at 1.20am on Friday (February 25).

Lancashire Police said the men "attacked" an ATM machine, prising it apart and getting their hands on stacks of cash inside.

No staff or patients were injured in the raid and no one has been arrested at this stage.

The force has not released a description of the 4x4, but detectives are asking anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch,

Det Con Jo Moody, of South CID, said: "This incident has resulted in significant damage to the cash machine and the theft of a substantial quantity of cash.

"Unknown offenders backed a vehicle under the main entrance and went into the hospital on foot. They attacked the ATM machine before making off in the vehicle with a quantity of cash.

"The vehicle is described a 4x4 type vehicle.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information, however insignificant you think it could be, to get in touch.

"Have you seen a vehicle similar to the one described in the area over the recent days or weeks or have you seen anyone acting suspiciously near the hospital?

"Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist? If so please do contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0078 of today (February 25) or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals has been approached for comment.

