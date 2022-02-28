Man arrested on suspicion of rape after woman attacked near Preston bus station
A man was arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman reported she had been attacked in Preston.
Police were called to a report of a serious sexual assault near Preston bus station at around 3.30am on Sunday, February 27.
A woman in her 20s reported she had been attacked by a man in a grassed area off Crooked Lane.
A 24-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of rape.
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon (February 28).
"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"The woman is receiving support from trained officers."
Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0255 of February 27.
