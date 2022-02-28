Man arrested on suspicion of rape after woman attacked near Preston bus station

Police were called to a report of a serious sexual assault near Preston bus station at around 3.30am on Sunday, February 27.

A woman in her 20s reported she had been attacked by a man in a grassed area off Crooked Lane.

A 24-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of rape.

A man was arrested following reports of a serious sexual assault in Preston. (Credit: Google)

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon (February 28).

"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"The woman is receiving support from trained officers."

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0255 of February 27.