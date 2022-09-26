The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of arson after the fire in Birkdale Drive, Ashton, in the early hours of Friday, September 23.

Firefighters from Preston and Penwortham stations tackled the fire for one hour and 20 minutes whilst neighbours were evacuated from the block of flats.

No-one was inside the first-floor flat when it caught fire and a joint investigation by police and the fire service found the cause to be suspicious.

A man in his 40s has been released under investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later that morning, a man in his 40s was arrested and taken into custody where he was questioned about the blaze.

He was held on suspicion of arson endangering life and criminal damage, but has since been released under investigation.

Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101, quoting log 0088 of September 23.