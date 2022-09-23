"Suspicious" flat fire in Ashton-on-Ribble last night currently under police investigation

Lancashire Police say they were called to reports of a fire in a flat on Birkdale Drive in Ashton-on Ribble, shortly after 2:30am on Friday, September 23.

A police spokesperson said: “No-one was present in the address. The fire is believed to be suspicious and a joint investigation will be carried out with LFRS.”

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, arson endangering life.

A multi-agency investigation into the cause of a fire in Ashton has started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the suspect is currently in custody and enquiries remained ongoing.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service confirmed that three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the incident, which involved a first floor flat.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for approximately one hour and 20 minutes.

Photo Neil Cross; The scene of the suspicious flat fire in Birkdale Drive, Ashton, Preston

They added that no casualties were reported and all persons were accounted for.