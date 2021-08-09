Update on BMW drink driver who crashed into Preston Porsche showroom
A Preston man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing a BMW into a Porsche showroom has been released under investigation.
The 23-year-old was arrested shortly after a white BMW smashed through the glass walls of the Porsche Centre at around 10.55pm on Saturday (August 7).
The driver and his passenger fled the scene moments after the car mounted the pavement near the Strand Road junction, ploughing through metal bollards and into the showroom.
The driver was found a short time later by police and arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
He was taken into custody but has since been released under investigation "pending further enquiries", said a police spokesman. His passenger, a man in his early 20s, was not arrested.
Pictures from the scene show the wrecked BMW under a blizzard of shattered glass and just inches away from the display of luxury cars, with some commanding price-tags of more than £100,000.
Fortunately, the fleet of Porsches were not damaged, but a silver model parked near the window was found covered in shattered glass from the impact.
The Managing Director of the Porsche showroom, Tom Fox, has spoken to the Post about the incident at the weekend. You can find out what he said here.
The Porsche Centre in Watery Lane, Preston remains open as usual.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.