Arrest is made as car crashes into Porsche showroom in Preston

It is thought the incident happened at around 10.55 pm last night, when a white BMW swerved off the road and into the luxury car showroom.

The driver then ran off from the scene before police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of drink driving shortly after in the nearby area.

Pictures shared on social media showed shattered glass, as it is understood the vehicle damaged two metal bollards and crashed through the window of the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screen shots from social media videos showed the white BMW had crashed into the showroom last night

It appears the car had mounted the pavement at the Strand Road junction and subsequently swerved into the showroom.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 10.55pm on Saturday (August 7) to a report of a collision in Preston.

"A BMW car had collided with the Porsche Centre showroom on Watery Lane with the driver reportedly making off from the scene.

"Following enquiries a man was arrested in the area a short time later.

Pictures were shared to social media last night, August 7