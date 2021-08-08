'No cars were hit' after driver crashes into Preston Porsche showroom

The Managing Director of the Porsche showroom, which holds some vehicles worth more than £100k each, has spoken out about last night's incident.

At around 10.55 pm last night, August 7, a white BMW was driven over the pavement and crashed into the glass window of the showroom that holds up to 35 luxury Porsche cars.

In a statement, Tom Fox said that luckily, no vehicles were damaged and nobody was seriously hurt, as the showroom remains open as usual.

Pictures shared to social media showed the white BMW had smashed through the glass

He told the Post: "This is a shocking accident. We're all relieved that no one was seriously hurt.

"The damage could have been much worse but no cars in the showroom were hit. We are especially grateful to the emergency services for their prompt and professional attention.

"In the meantime, Porsche Centre Preston is open as usual."

Officers were called to the scene last night after the white BMW smashed into the showroom on Watery Lane.

The showroom opened in 2019 and is home to 35 Porsche cars, some worth more than £100k

The driver then ran off from the scene before police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of drink driving shortly after in the nearby area.

It appeared the car had mounted the pavement at the Strand Road junction and subsequently swerved into the showroom.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 10.55pm on Saturday (August 7) to a report of a collision in Preston.

"A BMW car had collided with the Porsche Centre showroom on Watery Lane with the driver reportedly making off from the scene.

"Following enquiries a man was arrested in the area a short time later.

"A 23-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and is in custody."