Police were called to reports of a fight involving two men carrying weapons in Bartholomew Road at around 3.15pm on Sunday May 9 last year.

Officers attended and two people were subsequently arrested.

Johnny Reid and David Jowett were charged and have this week received custodial prison sentences.

The Morecambe fight was filmed and shared on social media.

Reid, 32, of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe, was jailed for two years after he was convicted after a trial of wounding and threatening with a bladed article.

Jowett, 27, of Lynden Avenue, Morecambe, admitted wounding and threatening with a bladed article and was jailed for 25 months.

Sgt Adie Knowles of West Police said: “This incident caused considerable concern in the local area and I hope that the custodial sentences handed down this week will reassure people that we have taken this incident seriously and secure justice.”