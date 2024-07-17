Two men wanted by Lancashire Police following suspected arson attack at Lower Darwen industrial unit

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 08:32 BST
Two men are wanted by police following a suspected arson attack at an industrial unit in Lower Darwen.

Four fire engines along with the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene on Branch Road at around 1am on Tuesday.

The fire involved a single-storey commercial building on the Brook Mill Complex.

Lancashire Police

Firefighters used three jets, three breathing apparatus, and one triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.

Officers on Wednesday released CCTV images of two men they wanted to identify.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to speak to them about a suspected arson in Lower Darwen.

“Nobody has been arrested at this time. Our enquiries are ongoing.

“We know the image isn’t the best but we believe if you know the men you will be able to recognise them from it.”

The force also urged anyone who had CCTV or dashcam footage covering the area to check it to see if they had captured the two men.

If you have any information that could help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 73 of July 16.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

