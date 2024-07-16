Residents urged to keep windows and doors closed after fire breaks out at Darwen industrial unit

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at an industrial unit in Darwen.

Four fire engines along with the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene on Branch Road at around 1am on Tuesday.

The fire involved a single-storey commercial building.

Contributed

Firefighters used three jets, three breathing apparatus, and one triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have a road closure in place on Branch Road, junction of Bolton Road, Cross Street and Sandy Lane.

“Please find alternative routes when travelling.”

Residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed if they could see or smell smoke.

The public were also urged to avoid the area while emergency services tackled the incident.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceEmergency servicesFireResidentsLancashireLancashire Firefighters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice