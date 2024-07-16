Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at an industrial unit in Darwen.

Four fire engines along with the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene on Branch Road at around 1am on Tuesday.

The fire involved a single-storey commercial building.

Firefighters used three jets, three breathing apparatus, and one triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have a road closure in place on Branch Road, junction of Bolton Road, Cross Street and Sandy Lane.

“Please find alternative routes when travelling.”

Residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed if they could see or smell smoke.

The public were also urged to avoid the area while emergency services tackled the incident.