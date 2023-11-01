Two men wanted by Lancashire Police after pub attack leaves victim with ‘serious head injury’ in Burnley
Two men and a woman were assaulted outside the Baltic Fleet in Briercliffe Road at around 12.30am on Sunday (October 29).
A man suffered a “serious head injury” in the attack. He remained in hospital on Wednesday (November 1).
Officers have since released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
One of the men was dressed in a distinctive orange prison jumpsuit costume and the other was wearing a dark green fancy dress outfit.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “No arrests have been made at this time.
“However, our enquiries are very much ongoing and we know there were lots of people and vehicles in the area at the time of the assault.”
If you recognise the men or witnessed the assault, call 101 or email 4712@lancashire.police.uk quoting log number 45 of October 29, 2023.