A man was left with a “serious head injury” following an attack outside a pub in Burnley, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a CCTV appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men and a woman were assaulted outside the Baltic Fleet in Briercliffe Road at around 12.30am on Sunday (October 29).

A man suffered a “serious head injury” in the attack. He remained in hospital on Wednesday (November 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have since released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise these men? Officers want to speak to them following an assault outside a pub in Burnley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

One of the men was dressed in a distinctive orange prison jumpsuit costume and the other was wearing a dark green fancy dress outfit.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “No arrests have been made at this time.

“However, our enquiries are very much ongoing and we know there were lots of people and vehicles in the area at the time of the assault.”