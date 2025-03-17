Two men in their 30s rushed to hospital after being stabbed at William Hill Bookmakers in Leyland
Police were called to William Hill Bookmakers, Hough Lane, on Friday evening to a report of an assault where they found two men had suffered stab wounds.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 6.33pm on Friday 14th March to William Hill Bookmakers, Hough Lane, Leyland, to a report of assault.
“Our officers attended and found that two men in their 30s had suffered stab injuries. They were both taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.”
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Colm Bloomfield, 24, of Grange Drive, Hoghton, has been charged with two offences of Section 18 wounding with intent.
He’s been remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today.