Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have died in a motorway crash between two lorries and a car on the M62.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were are at the scene of the fatal crash on the M62 yesterday morning which closed one lane on the eastbound between J7 and J8. Cheshire Police have confirmed that both men were passengers in the car when the collision occurred at about 05:30 BST.

Two men have been confirmed dead following the M62 crash involving two lorries and a car. | Highways England

They sadly died at the scene while the car driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read More Drivers warned of ongoing delays in Preston as Electricity North West get ready to carry out cable works

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The carriageway was closed for several hours, causing long delays but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone with information and footage to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk//tell-us quoting IML 1867786.