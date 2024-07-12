Two men confirmed dead after M62 crash and lorry driver arrested
Emergency services were are at the scene of the fatal crash on the M62 yesterday morning which closed one lane on the eastbound between J7 and J8. Cheshire Police have confirmed that both men were passengers in the car when the collision occurred at about 05:30 BST.
They sadly died at the scene while the car driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The carriageway was closed for several hours, causing long delays but has since reopened.
Police are appealing for anyone with information and footage to contact them.
Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk//tell-us quoting IML 1867786.