Drivers warned of ongoing delays in Preston as Electricity North West get ready to carry out cable works
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mobile electric signs have been erected on Garstang Road fore-warning motorists of cable works that will get underway from Saturday, July 20.
The signage reads: “Electricity North West Cable laying works start 20 July 2024 for four weeks.”
When the Post approached Electricity North West about this they said the works would not be carried out on Garstang road and that signage placed there was just to alert drivers that they would be working in the area.
A spokesperson for Electricity North West said: "We have notified local residents that engineers will be working on Brookside Road and Broadway next week to install an underground cable for a new connection to the power network.
“As agreed with Lancashire County Council both roads will be kept open in one direction to aid traffic flow while enabling engineers to work safely."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.