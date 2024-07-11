Drivers warned of ongoing delays in Preston as Electricity North West get ready to carry out cable works

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists in Preston have been warned of pending ongoing delays as Electricity North West get set to undertake works.

Mobile electric signs have been erected on Garstang Road fore-warning motorists of cable works that will get underway from Saturday, July 20.

UGC

The signage reads: “Electricity North West Cable laying works start 20 July 2024 for four weeks.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the Post approached Electricity North West about this they said the works would not be carried out on Garstang road and that signage placed there was just to alert drivers that they would be working in the area.

A spokesperson for Electricity North West said: "We have notified local residents that engineers will be working on Brookside Road and Broadway next week to install an underground cable for a new connection to the power network.

“As agreed with Lancashire County Council both roads will be kept open in one direction to aid traffic flow while enabling engineers to work safely."

Related topics:PrestonDriversMotoristsGarstangResidentsLancashire County CouncilEngineers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice