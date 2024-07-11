Serious collision on M62 shuts one lane causing 30 minute delays in rush hour traffic

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 07:47 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 07:52 BST
Motorists travelling via the M62 are being warned of long delays due to a serious collision.

National Highways said one lane (of three) is closed on the eastbound between J7 and J8 as emergency services deal with the serious collision which involved two lorries and a car. National Highways traffic officers are on scene assisting recovery and barrier repairs will need to be made.

Highways England

This closure will be in place throughout the morning.

National Highways diversion route:

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M62 westbound at J9.

  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit and follow the A49 southbound until the A574 roundabout.

  • At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and follow the A574 roundabout until the Westbrook Way Roundabout.

  • Take the 2nd exit and follow Westbrook Way until the Burtonwood Road roundabout.

  • Take the 4th exit and follow Burtonwood Road to then re-join the M62 westbound at J8.

