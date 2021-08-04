Two men attacked by group of people 'armed with weapons' during 'shocking' Lancashire attack

The attack occurred in Carter Street at approximately 5.50pm yesterday (August 3).

One of the victims, a man in his 40s, suffered serious leg and head injuries. Police said they are "not life-threatening".

The injuries suffered by the second victim, a man in his 30s, are "not as serious".

Two men were attacked by a group of people armed with weapons in Carter Street, Accrington.

No arrests have been made at this stage and patrols have been increased in the area.

Det Sgt Alex Rawsthorn, of East CID, said: "This was a shocking attack which has left two men with injuries.

"We have identified 10 suspects who we believe have travelled to the scene from the direction of Willows Lane in possession of weapons and carried out the assault.

"Enquiries are very much ongoing and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive at this stage."

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage has been urged to call 101, quoting log number 1097 of August 3.

You can also report it online by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

