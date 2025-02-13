Man arrested after reports he had exposed himself at Fairhaven Lake on 2 consecutive days
Taking to Facebook last night, Fylde Police said that earlier that day, they had received a report of a male indecently exposing himself at Fairhaven Lake to a lone female.
This follows a similar report from Tuesday.
Officers attended and the male was swiftly arrested at the scene, he is currently in Blackpool Custody awaiting interview.
Fylde Police said: “Although we suspect both incidents are linked, there are additional patrols in the area.
“Whilst these incidents are rare in the Lytham-St Annes area, please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”