A man has been arrested by Fylde Police after there had been reports he had exposed himself at Fairhaven Lake on two consecutive days.

Fylde Police have arrested a man after two reports he had exposed himself to people at Fairhaven Lake. | Various

Taking to Facebook last night, Fylde Police said that earlier that day, they had received a report of a male indecently exposing himself at Fairhaven Lake to a lone female.

This follows a similar report from Tuesday.

Officers attended and the male was swiftly arrested at the scene, he is currently in Blackpool Custody awaiting interview.

Fylde Police said: “Although we suspect both incidents are linked, there are additional patrols in the area.

“Whilst these incidents are rare in the Lytham-St Annes area, please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”