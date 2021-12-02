Two balaclava-clad men armed with hammer rob Spar shop after threatening staff in Chorley

Police were called to a report of a robbery at the Spar store in Wood Lane, Heskin at around 9.10pm on Wednesday (December 1).

It was reported two masked men had stormed into the shop before threatening staff with a hammer.

The offenders then stole a "small quantity of cash and cigarettes" before fleeing the scene in a blue car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two balaclava-clad men wielding a hammer threatened staff during a robbery at the Spar store in Chorley (Credit: Google)

No arrests were reported but detectives said enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1373 of December 1.

You can also visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.