Custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, from Chorley, and senior officer Rachel Jameson appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday (January 5).

They were charged with gross negligence manslaughter after 35-year-old Anthony Paine ended his own life on February 19, 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were also charged with failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Paul Fairhurst was charged with gross negligence manslaughter following the death of an inmate at HMP Liverpool (Photo: Lynda Roughley)

The defendants did not enter pleas during the hearing on Thursday, which dealt with case management matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of friends and family members sat in one part of the public gallery, while Mr Paine’s father sat on the other side of court.

Judge David Aubrey fixed a trial date for November 20, with the case expected to last four to six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Custodial manager Paul Fairhurst and senior officer Rachel Jameson appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on January 5 (Photo: Stephen Richards)

Fairhurst, 63, of Belmont Drive in Chorley, Lancashire; and Jameson, 31, of Middleton Drive, Prescot, Merseyside; were both released on unconditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further case management hearing will be held on March 17.