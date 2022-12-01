Custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 63, of Belmont Drive, Chorley is charged with gross negligence manslaughter after an inmate took his own life at HMP Liverpool in 2018.

Senior prison officer Rachel Jameson, 31, of Middleton Drive, Whiston has been charged with the same offence.

The charges are in connection with the death of inmate Anthony Paine, 35, who killed himself at the Walton jail on February 19, 2018.

He was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Mr Paine, who had severe mental health problems, had been jailed for 18 months in January 2018 for affray and endangering the public after climbing on to a roof.

Following an investigation by Merseyside Police, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised manslaughter charges against the two members of staff in connection with the dad's death.

They appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, December 1), where they were further accused of failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work.

The prosecution alleges that the pair failed in their duty of care under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The charge alleges that the two colleagues “failed, while at work to take reasonable care for the health and safety of yourself and of other persons who may have been affected by your acts and omissions at work.”

At Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, they spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth.

They were not asked to enter pleas and District Judge James Hatton released them on unconditional bail ahead of a further appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on January 5.

Statement from the CPS' special crime division

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS' special crime division, previously said: "Following a review of the evidence, custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 63, and senior officer Rachel Jameson, 31, have both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter as well as failing to ensure that appropriate measures were considered and implemented to prevent harm under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

