Women and girls reported being stalked by a man driving a black Seat car between December 31 and January 3.

On Tuesday evening, officers spotted a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle in London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was pursued and successfully stopped in Lightfoot Lane and a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A man has been charged after women reported being followed and watched in Preston

Checks revealed the vehicle the suspect was driving had been stolen and fitted with cloned plates in a bid to avoid detection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police on Thursday (January 5) confirmed Alan Cunningham, 33, of no fixed abode, was later charged with stalking, harassment, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court later that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Paul Mulrooney, of Preston CID, said: “We appreciate how deeply concerning these incidents have been for the community and we hope the fact someone has been charged shows how seriously we take reports of this nature.

“We would also like to thank members of the public who reported these incidents and came forward with information about them, to assist with our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now believe the car in question changed hands on November 1 and would urge anybody who recalls any suspicious incidents in the area from then onwards to report them to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 834 of January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad