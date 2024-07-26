Thug who hit defenceless widower, 75, with fire extinguisher during brutal Blackburn assault jailed
Nicholas Armstrong launched an unprovoked attack after entering the home of a 75-year-old widower in November 2023.
He struck the victim multiple times in the head with a fire extinguisher that he had picked up from within the home.
With the victim injured and defenceless, Armstrong continued to inflict repeated blows to the victim in multiple areas of his home.
He then fled with cash and bank cards from the victim’s trouser pocket and used them to purchase items from shops in the local area.
The victim miraculously managed to drive himself to hospital, where he remained for six weeks.
He has no memory of how he received his injuries or who was responsible.
Armstrong, of no fixed address, was identified and subsequently arrested on November 16 following a comprehensive investigation by detectives.
He was subsequently charged with Section 18 wounding and remanded into custody.
Stating that Armstrong presented a high risk to members of the public and intimate partners, with high risk of further serious offending, the judge deemed him to be a dangerous offender.
Armstrong was given an immediate custodial sentence of 13 years, with a further five years on extended licence.
DC Jack Greenhalgh, of Blackburn CID, said: “I am pleased that the sentence handed down to Armstrong is a significant one, reflective of the severity of the offence, the danger that he presents to innocent members of the public and the vulnerability of the victim upon which this brutal and mindless attack was inflicted.
“I want to praise the victim for the bravery he has shown throughout this process.
“He continues to recover from the physical and psychological impact of the attack, over eight months after it occurred.”