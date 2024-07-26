‘Violent thug’ who left innocent man with one eye after 'horrific' pub attack in Chorley jailed
Daniel Evans attacked a man with a cosh during an unprovoked attack at the Bretherton Arms in Eaves Lane on September 13, 2020.
The assault resulted in the victim losing an eye, a second man with a “serious head injury” and others receiving bruises.
Evans, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of Section 18 wounding after appearing at Preston Crown Court last Thursday.
He was subsequently jailed for 15 years and a half years.
Two other men - who took part in the assault but didn’t use any weapons - also pleaded guilty to affray.
Lewis Evans, 23, of Topaz Way, Chorley, and Callum Cheyne, 36, of Thornhill Road, Chorley, were given suspended sentences.
Det Stg Andrew Causey, of South Division, said: “This was a truly horrific, shocking and cowardly attack carried out on completely innocent and unsuspecting victims, who as a result of Daniel Evans reprehensible conduct have had their lives changed forever.
“I would like to thank the public who provided information after the original press release appeal in September 2020. Multiple additional enquiries including enhancements of digital and forensic evidence went into bringing Daniel Evans to justice.
“I welcome the significant custodial sentence handed down to Daniel Evans. I hope the victims and public take comfort from the fact that Evans will only begin serving this sentence in 2027 once he has completed the tariff he received for an unrelated robbery.”