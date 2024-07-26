Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A thug who left a man with one eye following a “horrific” attack in Chorley has been jailed.

Daniel Evans attacked a man with a cosh during an unprovoked attack at the Bretherton Arms in Eaves Lane on September 13, 2020.

The assault resulted in the victim losing an eye, a second man with a “serious head injury” and others receiving bruises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Evans left a man with one eye following a “horrific” attack in Chorley | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of Section 18 wounding after appearing at Preston Crown Court last Thursday.

He was subsequently jailed for 15 years and a half years.

Two other men - who took part in the assault but didn’t use any weapons - also pleaded guilty to affray.

Lewis Evans, 23, of Topaz Way, Chorley, and Callum Cheyne, 36, of Thornhill Road, Chorley, were given suspended sentences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Stg Andrew Causey, of South Division, said: “This was a truly horrific, shocking and cowardly attack carried out on completely innocent and unsuspecting victims, who as a result of Daniel Evans reprehensible conduct have had their lives changed forever.

“I would like to thank the public who provided information after the original press release appeal in September 2020. Multiple additional enquiries including enhancements of digital and forensic evidence went into bringing Daniel Evans to justice.