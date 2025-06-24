Three people have been charged with a Blackburn man's murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to an address in Peridot Close at 3.40am on Sunday, June 22, after a report from the ambulance service that a man had been found unresponsive.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 37-year-old, who has now been named as Paul Scott, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office Post Mortem examination concluded that Paul died from a single stab wound.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Liam Donlin, 24, Joanne Maxwell, 43, and Amie Clegg, 21, have today been charged with his murder | Lancs Police

Liam Donlin, 24, of Lynwood Avenue, Darwen, Joanne Maxwell, 43, of Lynwood Avenue, Darwen and Amie Clegg, 21, of Lynwood Avenue, Darwen have all been charged with murder.

They have been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court tomorrow

Read More This photo of him with his dog breaks my heart - hundreds pay tribute to murdered Blackburn man Paul Scott

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You will still see our officers in the Peridot Close area as they conduct enquiries.”

DCI John McNamara, of our Force Major Investigation Team added: “First and foremost, my, and my team’s thoughts remain with Paul’s family and loved ones at what is an incredibly difficult time.

“Three people have now been charged with murder in connection with Paul’s death, but our investigation is very much ongoing.”

If you have information, or footage, particularly of the Peridot Close area between midnight and 4am on 22nd June, please contact please on 101 quoting log 0212 of 22nd June 2025.