A murder investigation is underway after a man died in Blackburn yesterday.

Police were called to an address in Peridot Close at 3.40am (Sunday, June 22) after a report from the ambulance service that a man had been found unresponsive.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police have named the man as Paul Scott (pictured). The force said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A murder investigation is ongoing and three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 24-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman remain in custody.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination to ascertain how Paul died will be conducted.

DCI Simon Pritchard of our Force Major Investigation Team said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Paul’s loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

“Our investigation is very much in its early stages, but we have a team of dedicated detectives conducting enquiries.

“Enquiries so far have led us to understand that this is an isolated incident, and it is being treated as such.

“Whilst there is no threat to the wider public, you will see an increased police presence in the Peridot Close area, both as a reassurance, and as our officers carry out the investigation.

“If you have any concerns, or any information or footage that could assist those enquiries, please do get in touch. It may be something that you think is insignificant, but I would encourage you to tell us anyway.

“You can approach our officers as they carry out their duties or contact us by phone.”

If you have information or footage, particularly of the Peridot Close area between midnight and 4am on 22nd June, please contact 101 quoting log 0212 of 22nd June 2025.