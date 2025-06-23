‘Why did they have to end his life?’ is just one of the many heartbreaking tributes paid to a murdered Blackburn man.

Police were called to an address in Peridot Close at 3.40am (Sunday, June 22) after a report from the ambulance service that a man had been found unresponsive.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police have named the man as Paul Scott (pictured). The force said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers | Lancashire Police

A murder investigation is ongoing and three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 24-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman remain in custody.

Announcing the news on their social media with a picture of Paul and his smiling dog beside him, hundreds of tributes were left in the comments.

Here are some of them:

“Tragic, so young. This photo of him with his dog, is so lovely. It breaks my heart, so sorry for his family his friends and his beloved pet who will be mourning too. I hope his family gets justice.”

“Such a shame look how happy his dog is aswell poor thing will be grieving just like the family such a sad horrible world we live in.”

“Loss of 1 human life ends up affecting the life of many. May this act as a reminder for each of us.”

“Good lad was paul rest in peace buddy.”

“In total shock, i cant believe im reading this or writing this. Rest in peace Paul. You will be sadly missed by all.”

“RIP Paul. 37 years old and his life taken away. What the hell is wrong with people, why did they have to end his life. Sending thoughts to his family.”

“No age at all thoughts are with pauls family and his poor dog hope the people get what they deserve this world is a scary place these days to many people loosing there lives.”

“So sad his poor dog too, they both look so happy together. Heartbreaking.”

“RIP such a cruel world we live in.”

“Heartbreaking. Paul was such a nice guy.”

If you have information or footage, particularly of the Peridot Close area between midnight and 4am on 22nd June, please contact 101 quoting log 0212 of 22nd June 2025.