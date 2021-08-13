Three people arrested after stolen caravans recovered from travellers camp in Preston

Officers attended the site following reports of anti-social behaviour earlier today (August 13).

Five caravans that had been stolen from farms around the country were located and seized during the visit.

"Three people have been arrested at the scene for theft offences," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The incident comes after a convoy of caravans were seen driving onto Ashton Park just minutes after they were evicted from Moor Park on August 11.

A group of Travellers also set up camp at Conway Park in Fulwood, but they have since been moved on by police.

Preston City Council said it is aware of groups moving from one park to another and said its officers will be visiting them again at the new sites.

Officers located and seized five caravans during the visit. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Preston City Council said: "We continue to monitor the situation and are working with Lancashire Police following reports some travellers have moved on to another site in Preston.

"Our officers will be in attendance at any unauthorised encampments."

Six stolen caravans were also seized from an illegal travellers camp in Ribbleton Park last month.

Tactical operations and dog unit offences attended the site following reports of an overnight theft from a caravan storage site in Euxton.

Officers attended the camp in Ashton Park following reports of antisocial behaviour. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

It is understood two men were arrested during the operation.

