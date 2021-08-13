Preston Space Centre charity vandalised with spray paint

The Space Centre is the largest multisensory environment in the United Kingdom and is open to anyone with special needs, but Wednesday night, August 11, the large wall outside the building had been graffitied.

The message read 'Jamie Robinson Dirty Grass', but the Post is unable to confirm who Jamie Robinson is.

The attack is not the first that the charity has had to endure over the past few years, as it has previously been damaged and vandalised in other instances of anti-social behaviour.

The wall outside the Space Centre was hit by vandals earlier this week

Jane Robinson, manager of the Space Centre, said: “It’s just so sad that somebody has done that to the building. It’s a very old and beautiful building that we try our best to give to the community, and it’s a huge amount of graffiti right across the wall.”

Preston City Council offered to clean the wall.

A spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “As soon as we were made aware of this graffiti, our teams acted quickly to remove it.

"Community assets like the Space Centre play a very important role in our city and it was important that this graffiti was removed quickly.”

The Space Centre charity, on Pedders Lane, Preston

On its Facebook page, the Space Centre wrote: ‘We have been a target of numerous incidents over the last few years. Damaging and vandalising our centre takes away from the people who love to love attend, using our funds to clear up the mess left behind.

‘We will be contacting the police and checking the CCTV. Please, if anybody has any information or saw anything suspicious, then give the centre a call and let us know.’

The same message has been spray-painted onto the bridge over the train lines at Blackpool Road and on a bathroom and tile shop in Ashton-on-Ribble.

The Space Centre was established in 1993 has three multisensory rooms. Each month, hundreds of groups and individuals visit from across the North West and sometimes further afield.