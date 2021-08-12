Preston Travellers move onto parks in Fulwood and Ashton after being evicted from Moor Park

A convoy of caravans and motorhomes were seen driving onto Ashton Park just minutes after they were evicted from Moor Park yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, August 11).

There are also reports of Travellers setting up camp on Conway Park in Fulwood.

Preston City Council said it is aware of the group moving from one park to another and said its officers will be visiting them again at the new sites.

The Council was eager to move the Travellers from Moor Park ahead of Rockprest 2021, which takes place at the park this weekend.

Travellers have been regular visitors to Preston's parks this summer and were evicted from Haslam Park in July after forcing their way through a security barrier.

Following their eviction from Haslam Park, the Travellers moved onto Ribbleton Park where they briefly stayed before making their way onto Moor Park last week.

A spokesman for Preston City Council said: "We understand the travellers who were previously at Moor Park have left the site this afternoon.

"We continue to monitor the situation and are working with Lancashire Police following reports some travellers have moved on to another site in Preston.

"Our officers will be in attendance at any unauthorised encampments.

"We have been working closely with the organisers of Rock Prest throughout and the organisers are continuing to set up on Moor Park ahead of the festival taking place this weekend.

"Our teams will be working hard to ensure the park is ready for the festival."

