Two men were detained overnight in Greater Manchester on suspicion of attempted murder.

And a woman from Morecambe was also arrested in Lancashire on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The latest arrests bring the number of people taken in for questioning about the shooting in an alleyway at the rear of Skipton Street to seven.

Police have now arrested seven people in connection with the shooting.

A local man in his 20s was found in the alley by emergency services suffering from serious facial injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police revealed today that the arrests overnight included a 19-year-old from Swinton, Manchester and a 29-year-old woman from Morecambe. All three are in custody.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday, Levi McCandlish, 26, of Borwick Court, Morecambe, was charged with attempted murder. He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning.

In addition a 16-year-old boy from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed until December 14th.

The wounded man was found in an alleyway at the rear of Skipton Street, Morecambe on Monday.

A 41-year-old woman from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and remains in custody.

A 13-year-old boy from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed to December 13.

And a 55-year-old man from Morecambe arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed to December 13.

The police say they are continuing to appeal for information about the incident.

Det Supt Becky Smith said: “While we have made more arrests and a man has been charged, our enquiries are very much ongoing

“The victim in this case has suffered some extremely serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who can assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1181 of November 15th.