Teenager has 'water from kettle poured on legs' during violent robbery at Preston hotel

The victim - who was 18-years-old at the time - was confronted by a man and two other people as he was in a hotel room at the Ibis Preston North in Garstang Road.

After refusing to hand over his phone to one of the men, police said he was punched in the face before water from a kettle was poured onto his legs.

The trio then took the victim's phone, bank card and phone charger.

He suffered a cut lip and bruising to his eye in the attack - which occurred at around 7:30pm on Tuesday, June 29.

Today (September 6), officers now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to this incident.

DC Danny Ritchie, from Preston CID, said: "I appreciate it has been some time since this incident occurred but we have identified two of the people we believe were involved and so we are keen to find the person in the image.

"If you think you recognise the male pictured, please get in touch.”

Police want to speak to this person after a teenager was attacked during a robbery in a Preston hotel room. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 17-year-old boy from Preston pleaded guilty to robbery at Preston Magistrates' Court on July 29 in relation to this incident.

He was sentenced to a community order.

A second 17-year-old boy from Preston was arrested on suspicion of robbery under investigation.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident reference number 1428 of June 29.

You can also visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.